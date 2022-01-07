Mother charged after son found in trunk of car at COVID-19 testing site, DA says

An arrest warrant has been issued for a mother, who is facing child endangerment charges after her teenage son was allegedly found in the trunk of her car Friday.

According to the DA's office, Sarah Beam, 42, was at a COVID-19 testing site at Pridgeon Stadium on Falcon Rd on January 3 when officials were alerted her teenage child, 13, was in her car's trunk.

According to charging documents, Beam said her child was in the trunk because they had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, wanted to "prevent her[self] from getting exposed to possible COVID while driving [the child] to the stadium for additional testing."

Records also state an official witness with Cypress-Fairbanks ISD requested to see the child and that Beams "would not be receiving COVID testing until the child would be removed from the trunk of the vehicle and place[d] in the back seat of the vehicle."

The witness also called the police shortly thereafter but when she returned, found the 13-year-old to be in the backseat. During the investigation, surveillance footage corroborated the moment the child, who was reportedly unharmed, get out of the trunk and get in the passenger side back seat of the car.

School officials with Cy-Fair ISD confirmed to FOX 26 that Beam most recently worked as a teacher in CFISD and is currently on administrative leave.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.