Mother reunites with good Samaritan who leapt into action to save her son from choking

A Houston-area resident is being lauded as a hero for his quick actions in helping a mother by saving her son's life.

It all started Wednesday, when Jessica, tells us she was picking up her son Cameron, 8, after school. The mom explained they were driving in Texas City when Cameron told her he was thirsty, so she handed him a water bottle. As she was warning him not to bite the cap off, Jessica suddenly heard him choking.

"I was alone and screaming in the middle of the street trying to help my baby and it wasn't working," she said.

That's when she pulled over in traffic and jumped out, trying to do the Heimlich but to no avail. People passed by her and watched as she screamed and cried, Jessica says.

That's when Ibm Mock, the good Samaritan, leaped into action to help her.

"He came behind me and he grabbed my son and three jerks and the bottle cap shot out of his mouth," Jessica said. "I have never hugged somebody tighter in my life."

Mr. Mock tells us as a father himself, he knew he had to stop and do whatever he could to help when he saw her crying.

"I just jumped out of my truck - I didn't think about it," he said. "I just did what I had to do to get the cap out."

On Thursday, Jessica and Cameron reunited with their hero and Mr. Mock was met with open arms and warm hearts.

"I didn't want this much credit because what I did is something that I would want anyone to do for me," he said. "To see these two smiling again, that was all that I needed."

