Austin mothers and families celebrate Mother's Day at the Blue Genie Art Bazaar

Blue Genie Art Bazaar is a one-stop shop for gifts for Mother's Day weekend.

"My company is Truffles for Transformation, or T for T," said Parker Wozniaa, a vender at the Bazaar. "We have dark chocolate artesian truffles, so flavored chocolate with a soft gooey inside."

Blue Genie has all of mom's favorites, from jewelry to candles and more

"I like being here offering an opportunity to commemorate the mommas that brought all these beautiful people here today," said Telemacues, owner of the photo booth.

A lot of people were out spending quality time with mom today. We asked: what does Mother's Day mean to you?

"Mother's Day is time to celebrate all of the women and mothers in our lives, whatever shape that looks like," said Wozniaa.

"My mom is generous people I've ever met," said Sarah, a shopper at the bazaar. "So I aspire to be like her in that way. She's always giving way more than she's taking."

"Being a mom is one of the greatest successes in my life because it took a lot," said Diane, a mother attending the bazaar. "What I always say is the mother antennaes never go out."

MOTHER'S DAY COVERAGE

And a reminder this Mother's Day:

"Treat her right," Telemacues said. "You got to treat your momma right, alright."