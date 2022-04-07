MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas at Circuit of the Americas

Just weeks after NASCAR took over Circuit of the Americas, a different type of racing hits the track. MotoGP is back for another action-packed weekend at COTA for the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas.

The event is being held April 8-10 and all weekend long, race fans from across the world will see riders on two wheels get up to speeds of more than 200 miles per hour. Practice for MotoGP will be on Friday and qualifying will be on Saturday before Sunday's main event, a 45-minute battle royale.

In addition to the premier class of motorcycle racing, guests can catch other divisions of two-wheeled racing including Moto2, Moto3, MotoAmerica, and the all-new North America Talent Cup.

The support classes of the series, Moto2 is a one-make class powered by Triumph’s glorious-sounding 765cc triple-cylinder engines and 140 horsepower, acting as the step to the top, while Moto3 is the knife-fighters’ class, with a load of teenagers on 250cc machines with a 60 horsepower engine.

MotoAmerica has reinvigorated motorcycle road racing in North America, and one of its primary goals is to send its riders to the top-level international championships: MotoGP and World Superbike. MotoAmerica is officially sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) and the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), and it features seven classes of motorcycle road racing: Superbike, Supersport, Junior Cup, Stock 1000, Twins Cup, King Of The Baggers, and Mini Cup.

Meanwhile, the all-new North America Talent Cup (NATC) will have its inaugural season in 2022, with the goal of giving riders from North America and its immediate neighbors a new opportunity to further their careers and follow their dream of being a world-class motorcycle racer. The NATC aims to become the perfect stepping stone between lower level regional championships and the FIM CEV Repsol, Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, and/or the MotoAmerica championship series.

FAN ACTIVITIES

Along with the racing, fans will get to enjoy several experiences from amusement park rides to COTA Karting to a motorcycle stunt show to the Soaring Eagle Zip Line. Below is a list and description of the fun things people can check out.

Two Expanded Fan Zones: The COTA Fan Zones located in both the Grand Plaza and Support Paddock are a motorcycle lover’s paradise. All weekend long, these areas will be bustling with motorcycle enthusiasts and vendors showcasing the hottest bikes, gear and accessories. With interactive displays, food and beverage options and more, this will be a must-visit stop for guests throughout race weekend.



Motorcycle Demo Rides: MotoGP riders aren’t the only ones who get to have all the fun on the back of a bike this weekend. The celebration of motorcycles extends throughout the weekend, with manufacturers such as Honda, Suzuki, Aprilia, Harley Davidson LiveWire and Yamaha bringing some of their newest, baddest bikes for guests to demo in the Support Paddock.



Cycle Corrals: Bring your own bike out to the track and take advantage of the free motorcycle parking all weekend long courtesy of GEICO. Fans who sign up for a GEICO Cycle Corral will get a commemorative gift along with the chance to ride their bike in a parade lap on COTA’s iconic track. This experience is a once-in-a-lifetime moment for fans hoping to experience the track on their own bike.



Ducati Island: MotoGP's biggest party rages on all weekend long at Ducati Island. Complete with live music, displays and more, Ducati enthusiasts from all over the world will have nonstop entertainment on the Island. A special ticket is required for entry.



World-Renowned Stunt Riders: Fans will be able to see two unique stunt shows at America’s Grand Prix. The Red Bull Trial Riders are world-class athletes riding up, down, and over incredibly difficult terrain, pushing themselves and their trial bikes to the limits of physics and athletic ability. In addition, the critically-acclaimed FMX Motorcycle Stunt Show will have eight performances throughout the weekend, featuring freestyle motocross riders flipping through the air and engaging the crowd with awe-inspiring stunts all day long. Both of these shows will take place in the Grand Plaza Fan Zone.



Tower Observation Deck Experience: Take in one of the most breathtaking views in motorsports from 251 feet above the Grand Prix of The Americas. Tickets are available at the base of the Tower for $20 (adults) and $10 (children under 12). Children 3 and under are free.



COTA Karting: Challenge fellow racing enthusiasts to a ten-minute matchup on our signature 15-turn karting track, located at the Main Grandstand! COTA Karting will be open from 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM exclusively for MotoGP ticketholders. Book your track time in advance by clicking here, or check availability in person at the COTA Karting store.



Soaring Eagle Zip Line: Experience MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas with a true bird's eye view when you soar high above COTA on our new zip line! Visit the East side of the Main Grandstand from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM to take flight.



Amusement Rides: Soar, twist, spin and scream on our rides and attractions in the Grand Plaza that will take you to new heights at COTA! Kick the sky on Skyscraper, our 180-foot iconic propeller ride that spins you at speeds exceeding 70 MPH. Let the littlest racers take the wheel on the Speedway 500, a racing-themed ride for the littlest race fans. See COTA from new heights on our Ferris Wheel. Twist, turn, and spin in the air on Freak Out. No matter your age, there's something for everyone in the Grand Plaza.



Lonestar Land: Get out your boots, and enjoy some of the best burgers, tacos and BBQ in Lonestar Land! Stop by the bottom of the Pedestrian Bridge near Turn 16 for country music, photo ops, and more! With a giant shade tent for fans, this is a great location to relax and enjoy the lively country atmosphere as well as our giant TVs broadcasting the race.

