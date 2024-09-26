Motorcyclist killed in crash with CapMetro bus identified: APD

The brief A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a CapMetro bus in Austin. Police identified the motorcyclist as Joshua Lee-Michael Babb.



A motorcyclist killed in a crash with a CapMetro bus has been identified by police.

Austin police said on Sept. 24, around 7:40 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a CapMetro bus and a motorcycle in the 100 block of East Koenig Lane.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 33-year-old Joshua Lee-Michael Babb, was killed in the crash.

RELATED: CapMetro bus and motorcyclist involved in deadly crash

A passenger on the bus was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.