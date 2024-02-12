Super Bowl movie trailers: From Wicked to Twisters, here’s what aired

Catchy commercials weren’t the only thing to grace your Super Bowl screen this year.

After a Hollywood drought of new entertainment , movie studios were eager to share Sunday what’s in the pipeline for 2024.

Here were the biggest new movie trailers that made their debut during the game:

Wicked trailer

The Broadway spectacle makes its way to the big screen on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28. It’s the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Nov. 26, 2025.

A Quiet Place: Day One trailer

Discover why their world went quiet in this prequel starring Lupita Nyong'o. In theaters June 28.

Deadpool and Wolverine trailer

Marvel fans got their first view of Deadpool and Wolverine during the Super Bowl. In theaters July 26.

Despicable Me 4 trailer

In the first Despicable Me movie in seven years, Gru returns for an exciting, bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination’s Despicable Me 4. In theaters July 3.

Twisters 2024 trailer

From the producers of the Jurassic, Bourne and Indiana Jones series comes Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, Twister. It stars Daily Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell.

The Fall Guy trailer

The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling, is a love letter to action movies and the hard-working and under-appreciated crew of people who make them. In theaters May 3.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer

The latest in this franchise is set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign. In theaters May 10.

This story was reported from Detroit.