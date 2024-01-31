New video shows what led up to multi-car crash in Round Rock

Crash video captured on Carlos Sanchez's Tesla shows what happened during a multi-car pileup. He was behind the car that appeared to start the chain reaction.

"The event happened so fast, it's chaos," he said.

It happened on Jan. 19 just south of McNeil Bridge on I-35.

The car in question is a white Mazda.

"When I switch lanes to merge to the interstate, he came up like really close on the video I saw, and then as I'm going on the merge lane, he got on the interstate lane one and then try to sideswipe me," Sanchez said.

The car keeps weaving through traffic, almost hitting the back of an 18-wheeler.

"He was just really moving fast on the shoulder to pass several people, and just switching lanes," he said.

The Mazda then speeds up to get in front of the Tesla and abruptly stops in the left lane before taking off again.

"There was no reason for him to stop because the lane was clear, that left lane. He intentionally did that for whatever reason," Sanchez said.

The Tesla avoids crashing into it, but a vehicle behind pushes another car into the Tesla, and multiple vehicles collide behind it.

"I was baffled at what happened," he said.

Sanchez says at first, he was so focused on the car in front of him.

"Instinctively, I just followed him like, he can't get away. But then I realized, well, I can't leave the scene of the crash. So I just stopped and was parked on the shoulder and called 911," he said.

He says before he looked at the video, he didn't even notice what the white car was doing until it was in front of him.

"I was stunned how this person tried to interact with me," he said. "Of all the mess, the person who caused all this got away and left, no impact, unscathed."

Sanchez says since the crash, he's started taking more back roads instead of the highway and is very conscious of white cars now.

"I'm more aware and concerned. This person was so erratic, who knows what he'll do," he said.

He says overall, he'd like to see drivers be more considerate.

"I've seen so many drivers on the highway, just total disrespect. The common courtesy is not there anymore," he said. "I always hope that we will have someday some civility and people will respect others. The highway is everyone's."

Round Rock Police Department sent the following update:

"The Round Rock Police Department continues to receive video footage of the crash that occurred southbound I-35 just south of the McNeil Bridge on January 19, 2024. The investigation is ongoing, and we do not have any further updates at this time. However, we are asking for any witnesses or anyone with additional information to email dpagan@roundrocktexas.gov."