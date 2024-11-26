Multiple Austin gas stations robbed; police led on high-speed chase: APD

article

Austin police say a man committed crimes at multiple gas stations around the city before leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash and the man's arrest.

Alexander Sanabria, 37, is facing eight charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, three charges of aggravated robbery, deadly conduct, criminal trespass, robbery and evading arrest.

Police say Sanabria entered an All Star gas station on Nuckols Crossing Road around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, and fired multiple shots inside the store and left the scene.

Then, around 9:23 a.m, on Monday, Nov. 25, police responded to a Chevron gas station on Scofield Ridge Parkway. The store clerk told officers a man had entered the store and asked for a gas pump to be activated. When Sanabria was told he needed to pay before a pump could be activated, he demanded money from the register.

Officers said Sanabria was asked to leave by the clerk and took a case of beer on his way out of the store. When he was told to stop by the clerk, Sanabria pulled out a gun, demanded a gas pump be activated and fired a shot at the ceiling before driving away, police said.

Another employee of the store recognized Sanabria from being social media friends and gave that information to police.

Around 15 minutes later, at 9:38 a.m., a robbery call came in from the Wells Branch Food Mart on Wells Branch Parkway.

Police said Sanabria entered the store and demanded a gas pump be activated while holding what looked to be a weapon in his waistline.

The clerk complied with Sanabria, and he was able to steal gas from the store before driving away, police said.

At 9:40 a.m., Austin police were called to a 7/11 on Research Blvd. Service Road where employees said Sanabria entered the store and said "I'm going to need your money" before lifting his shirt and showing them a handgun. Police said he was able to grab cash from the register before driving away.

Police were called to another gas station around 1:25 p.m., where they were told Sanabria had entered the store and demanded money. When he was approached by another employee, police said Sanabria fired his gun into the ceiling and said, "I want all the money."

Officers said he pointed the gun at another employee and said, "Give me the money or I will shoot you in the face." He left with an unknown amount of money in the same vehicle from earlier incidents.

Law enforcement from the Pflugerville Police Department, Travis County Sheriff's Office, Department of Public Safety and Round Rock Police Department were able to locate Sanabria, who led them on multiple high-speed chases before crashing.

Officers said a handgun and clothing matching those seen on surveillance were found in Sanabria's car. He was taken to an area hospital for injuries from the crash before being taken to jail.

Sanabria was being held in the Travis County Jail.