APD investigating 3 different homicides within one week

The Austin Police Department is investigating three homicides within the past 10 days. They are still looking for two suspects connected to the killings.

The first homicide happened on July 3 in Northeast Austin at around 10:15 a.m. Police responded to the Urban Villas Apartments on Airport Boulevard near I-35.

"The complainant located two persons with multiple life-threatening injuries to their bodies," Austin Police PIO Austin Zarling said.

A male and a female were pronounced dead.

"It is scary. It makes me want to move," neighbor Thalia Castillo said.

MORE: Bodies found at Austin apartment complex; police investigating as homicide

The second homicide happened on Wednesday, July 10, at around 3:30 p.m. Police said a man caught on camera shot and killed 34-yer-old Joshua Kozak at an apartment complex on Dryfield Drive.

"They had a helicopter that they were able to track him down to a smaller area and there was a perimeter set up, but they are still looking for him," Austin Police PIO Wesley Belcher said.

He has yet to be caught.

MORE: VIDEO: Suspect flees through backyards after North Austin shooting

The third killing happened on Friday, July 12, at around 4 a.m. inside a home near Rutherford Lane in North Austin.

"The complainant located a victim with apparent injuries to their body," Zarling said.

The man died from his injuries.

MORE: Homicide investigation in North Austin after man dies from injuries

No one has been arrested yet. Suspect information hasn’t been released

At this point in time last year, 35 homicides were reported in Austin, up two from this year.