Unsolved murder in East Austin; police asking for help

After six months of looking for leads in the murder of an Austin teenager, police are once again asking for the public's help to solve the crime.

Police say 18-year-old Davante Reece was killed on May 9 around 11:29 p.m. on Manor Road near Rogge Lane.

On that day, police say they received several 911 calls about shots being fired in the area, but they couldn't find any victims.

A short time later, a woman called 911 saying her boyfriend had been shot.

Davante Reece, 18, was killed on May 9 on Manor Road near Rogge Lane. (Austin Police Department)

They found him a few blocks away on Breeze Way, where he died at the scene.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.