Man shot, killed in east Travis County: sheriff

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in eastern Travis County on Sunday night, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on March 24, deputies responded to the 9300 block of Hog Eye Road, near the Community First! Village, regarding multiple 911 calls about a disturbance and shots fired.

A man in his 60s was found at the scene with gunshot wounds and, despite CPR attempts, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told law enforcement that two people had fled the scene in a black GMC Denali. Deputies conducted a felony stop on the SUV nearby and detained both suspects.

TCSO says this shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.