Man shot, killed in east Travis County: sheriff
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in eastern Travis County on Sunday night, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office.
Just after 9:30 p.m. on March 24, deputies responded to the 9300 block of Hog Eye Road, near the Community First! Village, regarding multiple 911 calls about a disturbance and shots fired.
A man in his 60s was found at the scene with gunshot wounds and, despite CPR attempts, was pronounced dead at the scene.
MORE CRIME COVERAGE
- Patrol vehicle damaged in San Marcos; police searching for suspect
- Shooting near Georgetown kills 1 following domestic disturbance: WCSO
- Man shot, killed in domestic/family violence incident at Killeen home: police
Witnesses told law enforcement that two people had fled the scene in a black GMC Denali. Deputies conducted a felony stop on the SUV nearby and detained both suspects.
TCSO says this shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.