Authorities still investigating murder of Texas Army cadet

Authorities are still trying to find out what happened to a Texas Army cadet last year.

The Selma Police Department is asking the community for help in investigating the murder of Joseph Banales, who was shot and killed around 11:45 p.m. on April 15, 2023.

Banales was a senior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio.

The US Army Criminal Investigation Division says that Banales was shot to death while driving his vehicle on I-35 North near the Forum at Olympia Parkway in Selma, which is about 19 miles northeast of San Antonio.

Selma police identified a vehicle of interest driving erratically near the crime scene, says the US Army CID.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark, possibly blue, sports car with loud aftermarket exhaust and possibly a spoiler. The vehicle was last seen traveling north on I-35 at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with any information on Banales's murder is asked to contact Selma police at 210-651-7813 or Crime Stoppers of San Antonio at 210-224-STOP (7867). Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the identification and location of those responsible.

Information can also be reported anonymously to CID Crime Tips.