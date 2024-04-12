Officer-involved shooting in San Marcos leaves 1 dead: SMPD

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in San Marcos on Thursday night, according to San Marcos police.

On Thursday, April 11, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a call from two men who told 911 that a man in his 20s was following them while they were walking near East Hopkins and Cheatham Streets.

The callers said that the man followed them from a convenience store into a neighborhood nearby, and that he was displaying two large knives and threatening them.

The suspect walked away from the scene when the men being followed called 911.

Around 10:33 p.m., officers in the area found a man fitting the description given to them by the 911 callers at the convenience store.

The suspect left the store and ran across Hopkins Street, then across Thorpe Lane to an occupied business.

Officers tased the suspect, which was unsuccessful in stopping him, police said.

The suspect, wielding a knife with people in the immediate vicinity, continued running toward the business and was shot by San Marcos police.

Officers on scene provided emergency medical aid, and the suspect was taken to Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, where he later died.

Both San Marcos police and Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.