Man arrested for throwing rock at moving car, injuring elderly woman

A man is behind bars after police say he threw a rock at the windshield of a moving car, injuring an 81-year-old woman in Southeast Austin.

While many people were enjoying the start of the eclipse on Monday, April 8, police were responding to a call on the 5400 block of South US 183.

According to the affidavit, the 911 caller stated he and his wife were driving when a man threw a rock through the front windshield of his car.

On scene, EMS evaluated the wife’s injuries. She had suffered lacerations to her fingers trying to protect her face.

The husband said he stopped his car and went to approach the suspect, but decided to get back in and call 911.

Police searched for the suspect for about 25 minutes, looking for a man who matched the description. The affidavit states a man selling pecans nearby stated he saw someone who looked like the suspect running across the roadway who "looked crazy".

Officers shortly found 38-year-old Cesar Tobias walking through a heavily wooded area. The affidavit noted there were a lot of people in the area watching the eclipse, but Tobias seemed to be alone. An officer approached him and noticed he was sweaty and covered in leaves and twigs.

When asked if he threw a rock at a passing car, police say he responded with the right to remain silent.

Tobias was arrested and booked into the Travis County Correctional Complex. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.