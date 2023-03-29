Museum of Illusions opens in North Austin with mind-bending exhibits and immersive experiences

The Museum of Illusions is now open in North Austin, featuring more than 70 mind-bending exhibits.

The museum in The Domain is an interactive experience with optical illusions, 3-D holograms, and more.

Exhibits include: The Tilted Room; The Vortex Tunnel, Head on A Platter, Reversed Room, The Clone Table and a special collaboration with local Austin artist Amy Cook, known for her ‘I Love You So Much’ mural in South Austin.

The Museum of Illusions, located at 11010 Domain Dr., is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit moiaustin.com or follow them on Instagram at @museumofillusions_austin.