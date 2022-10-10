Narcan administered to Arizona infant who tested positive for fentanyl, Phoenix Police say

Officials with Phoenix Police Department say Narcan was administered to an infant on Oct. 10.

According to statements, officers responded to an injured person call at an apartment complex near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road, and when they arrived, they found the infant, who appeared lethargic with shallow breathing.

The infant, according to officials, was given Narcan by medical workers at a hospital.

"The infant is expected to survive," read a portion of the statement. "A blood test was administered and the results showed the infant was positive for fentanyl."

Investigators say they got a search warrant for the apartment of the infant's parents, where evidence of fentanyl was found.

No arrests have been made, and detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit took over the ongoing investigation.

