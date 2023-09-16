National Cheeseburger Day: Where to get deals, discounts

Monday's aren't usually people's favorite day of the week, but this time you can celebrate Monday for National Cheeseburger Day.

Sept. 18 is designated as National Cheeseburger Day, a day to enjoy a yummy meat patty topped with a slice of cheese! Cheeseburgers were originally introduced in the 1920s and have been a favorite for people ever since.

Since then, many burger restaurants have served up cheeseburgers on their menu with different variations in how they make it.

Here's a list of where you can get deals on National Cheeseburger Day. We will update this list as we become aware of other locations with deals.

McDonald’s

On Monday, McDonald's is offering their Double Cheeseburger for 50 cents through their mobile app. There is a limit of one burger per customer.

Trill Burgers

It wouldn't be National Cheeseburger Day without the newest Houston favorite, Trill Burgers! The restaurant co-founded by Houston rap legend Bun B will host a pop-up event at Sysco's headquarters for National Cheeseburger Day!

The pop-up will serve 200 burgers from 12-1 p.m. Guests must reserve their ticket for a burger meal which includes a side of fries. Click here for more info!

SmashBurger

From Sept. 18 to 20 only, SmashBurgers is serving up $5 Single Classics for National Cheese Burger Day in-store or when you use the code CLASSIC23 at check out online.

Burger King

Burger King is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day all week long starting on Monday! Here's what you can get at Burger King throughout the week:

Monday (Sept. 18): You can get a free cheeseburger through the Royal Perks rewards program with the purchase of $1 or more.

Tuesday (Sept. 19): Free Whopper Jr. with any purchase of $1 or more.

Wednesday (Sept. 20): Get a Whopper for $3

Thursday (Sept. 21): It's a BOGO deal! Buy one Whopper and get another for free.

Friday (Sept. 22): Score a free order of onion rings with any purchase of $1 or more

Saturday (Sept. 23): You can buy a Family Bundle for $22 which includes three Whoppers, three cheeseburgers, and three small fries.

Sunday (Sept. 24): You can get double the rewards through the Royal Perks program on all your purchases

Wendy’s

Wendy's is offering its Junior Bacon Cheeseburger for just one cent from Sept. 18-22 when you order through the Wendy's app

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is celebrating the holiday with free cheeseburgers with an order of $1 or more when you order through the app. The free cheeseburgers are limited to one per customer.