National Chicken Wing Day: Celebrating with Pluckers Wing Bar

It's National Chicken Wing Day and what better place to celebrate than an Austin staple that started in the Texas capital in 1995.

Pluckers Wing Bar is also celebrating its 27th anniversary with specials, club perks, and more.

One of the events going on is the Wall of Flame Challenge. Guests have 15 minutes to eat 15 Fire in the Hole wings and earn their 15 minute of "flame". Five guests were on Good Day Austin this morning for a chance to get their name on the wall and a free t-shirt.

If you're heading out to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, Pluckers has you covered at its 31 locations throughout Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The chain is known for its scratch kitchens where its 28 sauces and rubs and recipes are made in-house. They also have burgers, hot dogs, and other food items on top of their wings.