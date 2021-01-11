Nearly 900k Texans have been vaccinated; state releases list of vaccine hub providers

It was this time last month when Texas just received emergency use approval for the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19. Moderna came shortly after, now the vaccine has become a shot in the arm for not only health purposes but hopes for economic recovery.

"Texas has provided 2,067,900 doses. Of that amount there have been 877,815 Texans that have received doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines already," said Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott said 2,067,500 doses have been provided to the state to administer so far. He toured the mass vaccination site set up in Arlington Monday. "The process used here in Arlington today is being replicated in many locations across the state of Texas," he said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services released a list of 28 providers or vaccine hubs on its website. The governor said those who visited the Arlington hub had nothing but positive things to say.

He hopes that is emulated across the state. "They said they had never seen an operation work so effectively, so smoothly, quickly and so easily," the governor said.

DSHS said the list can help streamline the process for those looking to get vaccinated and are eligible.

"It just gives really a more dependable place, a way to sign up and just a little more centralized way for people to know how to get vaccinated in their areas," said DSHS spokesperson Chris Van Deusen.

Among the providers listed is Austin Public Health. On the DSHS website, it shows the Austin Public Health building at 15 Waller Street listed as the vaccine hub, however, APH said they will only provide the actual location to patients getting vaccinated. They won't disclose the location publicly.

DSHS told FOX 7 that location is merely where they are dropping off the vaccines, not necessarily where they will be administered. "What shows up there is really the location where the vaccine goes but then they could host a vaccine clinic in other places," said Van Deusen.

Austin Public Health received 12,000 additional doses to give out this week. It started out with only 1,300 doses available. Although these hubs exist, the surrounding providers will be on standby. The state says it will take time to get Texans vaccinated.

"It doesn't take away from other locations. There are still vaccine going out to more than 100 different providers, actually more than 200 different providers in Texas who will be vaccinating on a smaller scale," said Van Deusen.

Austin Public Health said it will be releasing information on a registration portal people can use to sign up to get vaccinated. In the meantime, to find out how to get vaccinated, click here.

