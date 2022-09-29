Nelly headlining Longhorn City Limits on October 1

A multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning rap superstar is headlining Longhorn City Limits presented by Still Austin Whiskey prior to the Texas Longhorns football game versus West Virginia on October 1.

Nelly, who was born in Austin, entered the spotlight with the release of his album "Country Grammar" in 2000 which spawned the hits "Ride Wit Me", "Country Grammar", and "E.I". His follow-up release "Nellyville" scored him two Grammy Wards for "Hot in Here" and "Dilemma" featuring Kelly Rowland.

"The crowds at Longhorn City Limits have been phenomenal through the first three games," said Chris Del Conte, Vice President and Athletics Director, in a news release. "We are so excited to welcome Nelly, one of the leading artists in the millennium, to the Forty Acres on October 1 and can’t wait for Longhorn Nation to be part of a record crowd at LCL."

RELATED STORIES:

The LBJ Lawn will open at 3 p.m. with Nelly scheduled to hit the stage at 5 p.m. An opening act will be announced at a later date.

Charley Crockett performed season-opening weekend and Flo Rida recently performed to a packed crowd after the Texas/Alabama game.