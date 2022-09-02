Tailgating and football returns as Texas Longhorns open season

College football is back, and the Texas Longhorns are gearing up for their season opener against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, September 3.

There's a lot of anticipation for the season with quarterback Quinn Ewers leading the team and all eyes on Heisman Trophy hopeful Bijan Robinson.

Besides the action on the field, there's a lot going on around DKR Stadium.

Bevo Boulevard and Longhorn City Limits are back to offer lots of fun activities and games for everyone to enjoy.

Longhorn City Limits will feature Charley Crockett and Drew Fish Band for this year's home opener.

All the GameDay fun starts at 2 p.m. and gates open at 5 p.m. Kickoff for the game is at 7 p.m.