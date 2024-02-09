Expand / Collapse search

Austin asks for community input in picking next city manager

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin is asking for the community's input in picking its next city manager.

According to the city, the Austin City Council is recruiting for its next city manager. The position is appointed by, and reports to, the council.

Next month will mark one year since Austin decided to fire the former city manager following his handling of the 2023 ice storm which left over 200,000 residents without power for days. It's believed the city should have a new, permanent city manager by the end of this year.

Austinites are asked to help by participating in a short, three-question, anonymous survey in English or Spanish. The survey will close on Friday, Feb. 16.

The survey allows the public to share their preferences regarding Austin’s next city manager’s priorities and characteristics. It also includes a space to provide additional open-ended recommendations.