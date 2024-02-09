Austin asks for community input in picking next city manager
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin is asking for the community's input in picking its next city manager.
According to the city, the Austin City Council is recruiting for its next city manager. The position is appointed by, and reports to, the council.
Austinites are asked to help by participating in a short, three-question, anonymous survey in English or Spanish. The survey will close on Friday, Feb. 16.
The survey allows the public to share their preferences regarding Austin’s next city manager’s priorities and characteristics. It also includes a space to provide additional open-ended recommendations.