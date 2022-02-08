New Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services Chief announced

The City of Austin has announced its next Emergency Medical Services Chief, Robert Luckritz. Luckritz was selected from a field of 37 applicants. City Manager Spencer Cronk said in a news release, "I am confident that his extensive knowledge of EMS services and programs will bring the leadership and vision we are seeking for the future of our EMS services."

Austin City Council will be asked to confirm Luckritz at its February 17 council meeting. Luckritz will begin his new duties as EMS Chief on March 14. He will take over from Jasper Brown who has been Interim EMS Chief since June 2021.

"I am very excited about the opportunity to be the City of Austin’s next EMS Chief," said Luckritz. "I look forward to creating opportunities to support and empower employees of the department in order to provide exceptional EMS services to the residents of Austin and Travis County."

Photo of Robert Luckritz courtesy City of Austin.

Luckritz has been in EMS for more than 25 years, serving many roles including paramedic, instructor, field supervisor, EMS Chief, and hospital leader. He currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Transformative Healthcare in New England. He previously served as the Chief and Executive Director of Jersey City Medical Center EMS. Through his tenure as EMS Chief, Robert led the organization and its 500+ providers through significant growth despite organizational and political upheaval. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Robert served as Vice President of Hospital Operations for a major metro-NYC academic medical center.

For more than seven years, Luckritz has served on the Board of the National Association of EMTs. He also serves as Chair of the NAEMT Workforce Committee, was President of the New Jersey Association of Paramedics, and was a Board member of the National Association of Urban Hospitals. He is also a licensed attorney and is a nationally recognized speaker and consultant on Leadership Theory, Organizational Behavior, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

