New Braunfels Food Bank gets $20,000 donation from Amazon

Food banks have been severely impacted by COVID-19 and Amazon stepped in to help one in Texas.

The delivery company donated $20,000 to the New Braunfels Food Bank, a branch facility for the San Antonio Food Bank.

Officials say that the donation will help provide food to thousands of area residents who are food insecure or have been economically impacted during the outbreak.

“Amazon continues to set the bar for corporate engagement and has been a long-time supporter of the New Braunfels Food Bank, providing us with leadership on our board, hundreds of volunteers, donated product, and much more," NBFB president and CEO Eric S. Cooper said in a release. "This recent gift comes at a time when we are seeing record numbers of families, seniors, and children needing help, many for the first time. Thank you, Amazon, for ensuring food is available to all in their season of need.”

Through a network of more than 500 partners, New Braunfels Food Bank serves an estimated 58,000 individuals a week and distributes millions of pounds of food and groceries a year to combat hunger.

The food bank provides critical support in meeting the basic needs of struggling families, especially in the course of the pandemic, and allows for children not to go to bed hungry, adults from having to pick between a hot meal or utilities, or for senior citizens to give up their medical care for a meal.

In addition to the donation to the New Braunfels Food Bank, Amazon is donating to food banks and depositories in other regions in Texas, including Houston and North Texas.

"As an operation with thousands of associates, our ability to positively impact the communities where we live and work is incredibly important us,” said John Capriccioso, General Manager of Amazon’s San Marcos Fulfillment Center, in the release. “Our partnership with the New Braunfels Food Bank has given us a tremendous outlet to help our surrounding communities through item donations, coordinated volunteer time, our collective advocacy voice, and financial support with grants like these."

For more information about the New Braunfels Food Bank, go to their website and see more on Amazon's COVID-19 response here.

