New Braunfels teen charged for giving false tip about shooter on campus

The New Braunfels Police Department has found and arrested a teenager in connection with a lockdown of New Braunfels High School.

Police said the Sept. 8 lockdown of New Braunfels High School was prompted by a tip saying there was a person on campus with a gun.

That tip led to a full-scale response from the New Braunfels police and fire department, as well as other surrounding agencies, with over 100 officers from various agencies on scene and numerous resources expended.

After a thorough search of the campus, it was determined the tip was not credible and the information that was given was false.

Detectives with the NBPD Criminal Investigations Division then began the process of investigating the source of the initial threat. Investigators were able to identify the suspect, a 15-year-old male student at New Braunfels High School. Police said the student had lied about the information.

New Braunfels police charged the teen with false alarm or report. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.