Damage to Comal County Democratic Party's office "not politically motivated": police

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The Brief Damage to Comal County Dem Party's office "not politically motivated," police say Juvenile girl lost control of her vehicle, unintentionally crashed into the building: investigators Investigation remains open pending any potential charges



A recent investigation into damage to the Comal County Democratic Party's office revealed it was "not politically motivated," says the New Braunfels Police Department.

What they're saying:

Police responded to a report of criminal mischief at the party's office on W. San Antonio Street at around 2:30 p.m. on July 3.

Officers found significant damage to the storefront, including shattered glass inside, as well as tire tracks leading from the parking lot, over the sidewalk, and into the window.

Detectives have since determined that a juvenile girl had unintentionally crashed her vehicle into the building after losing control and driving over the curb.

So far, investigators have found no evidence to suggest the building was intentionally targeted due to politics.

What's next:

Police say the investigation is still open while detectives consult with the appropriate authorities regarding any potential charges.