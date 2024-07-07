New Braunfels police investigating first homicide of 2024
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A murder-suicide on Saturday marks the first homicide investigation of 2024 for the New Braunfels Police Department.
On July 6 at around 5 p.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of Pumpkin Ridge for a welfare check on a woman who had made threats to harm herself and her boyfriend. Neither of them had had any contact with family members for several days.
Officers entered the home and found a man and woman with fatal gunshot wounds.
Police say the initial investigation indicates that 32-year-old Abigail Garza of Robbstown shot 45-year-old Michael Burrer of New Braunfels before turning the gun on herself. This is being investigated as a homicide-suicide.
Next of kin for both Garza and Burrer have been notified.
This is being investigated as the first homicide of 2024 in New Braunfels.