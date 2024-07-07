Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: Third suspect arrested in Killeen

article

A third person has been arrested in connection with the Juneteenth festival shooting in Round Rock that left 2 people dead and 14 injured.

18-year-old Keshawn Dixon was arrested in Killeen on July 6 and transported to the Bell County Jail. Dixon has been charged with third-degree felony deadly conduct, with the possibility of additional charges.

33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair from Manor and 54-year-old Ara Duke from Pflugerville died in the June 15 shooting. The ages of the victims range from 10 to 62 years old,

READ MORE

17-year-old Ricky Thompson III of Manor was arrested on June 20 in Pflugerville and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A second teenager was arrested on June 21 and taken to the Williamson County Juvenile Justice Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Round Rock Police Department says it continues to pursue leads involving additional suspects.