Body found near Rainey Street; police investigating

The Austin Police Department is investigating after a body was found.

Police said on July 5, around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to 911 calls about a welfare check at Waller Beach at Town Lake Metropolitan Park.

When officers arrived, they found a white male with life-threatening injuries due to blunt force trauma. He was later pronounced dead.

MORE STORIES:

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

There are no signs of foul play, police say, and so far the death is not being investigated as a homicide.

If anyone has any information, call the Austin Police Department homicide tipline at (512) 477-3588.

Multiple bodies have been found in the Lady Bird Lake and Rainey Street area over the past couple of years, and it's prompted many to speculate there may be a serial killer in Austin. It's something APD has said there is no evidence to support.