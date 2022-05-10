New Braunfels holding lifeguard hiring event, offering $250 for hires

The City of New Braunfels is holding a hiring event this weekend.

The on-the-spot hiring event for seasonal positions is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, May 14. Anyone interested in a seasonal position should attend the hiring event at the Landa Park Aquatic Complex, 350 Aquatic Circle. Applicants who are 15 years old need to bring a parent or guardian with them, the city says.

The city is hiring lifeguards, camp counselors and park rangers.

The starting salary is $12-$17 per hour, plus there’s a $250 hiring bonus.

All applicants must bring two forms of identification.

