Residents can take part in new CapMetro Project Connect survey
AUSTIN, Texas - As CapMetro’s Project Connect gets off the ground, officials are looking to get input from the public about the massive public transit expansion.
Residents can have their voices be heard by taking part in a new survey about development in the areas surrounding two big transit hubs that are in the works: the North Lamar Transit Center at North Lamar Boulevard and US-183, and the South Congress Transit Center at South Congress Avenue and Ben White Boulevard.
As part of the survey, community members will have the opportunity to share what they think the priorities should be regarding these projects.
The survey can be found here.