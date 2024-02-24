Expand / Collapse search

New CapMetro train station opens near Q2 Stadium in time for Austin FC home opener

Austin FC
Many fans avoided the costly parking and traffic by using the new light rail station for free at Q2 Stadium. The new station had its grand opening on Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas - Transportation is now a lot easier for Austin FC fans.

"We are here today for the opening of the McKalla Station, on time and on budget," CapMetro CEO, Dottie Watkins said.

Mayor Kirk Watson took the stage Saturday morning saying this is a moment to celebrate in Austin.

"This created 300 jobs in infrastructure that made a difference in people's ability to afford to live here," Mayor Watson said.

Once it's complete, CapMetro said the new station will make things much smoother on the Red Line for both Austin FC fans and commuters.

The station's grand opening came just in time for Austin FC's home opener against Minnesota United FC.

"La Murga de Austin" were one of the first to use the train on Saturday morning.

Ausitn FC fans like Victor Juarez say this new location will make it easier for fans to get to the game more quickly and safely.

"I used to go all the way to Kramer," Juarez said. "Now that McKalla's open, it's great because you just have to literally get out of the station and go to the stadium."

The station is located just yards from Q2 stadium’s Zebra gate, near Delta Drive, and will help provide more convenient, reliable and efficient transit options, not just for soccer fans, but for people who live in the surrounding neighborhood.  

"We will line up for trains sitting, waiting for folks after the match is over. This will also be a quiet zone and will include expanded bike and pedestrian path," Watkins said.

In addition to the train stopping at McKalla Station, there will also be a new rideshare drop off location for Q2 stadium. 