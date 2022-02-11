New COVID-19 testing site opening in Pflugerville next week

Austin Public Health, the City of Pflugerville and Spartan Medical have teamed up to open a new COVID-19 testing site in Travis County.

The site will open next week, and will offer drive-thru testing at Heritage Park at 901 Old Austin Hutto Road in Pflugerville.

It is set to open on Monday, Feb. 14 and run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Registration for the site works as follows:

Step 1: Go to https://cov19.health/#/ and register as a "new patient."

Step 2: Type APFLGVHP as the Office Location Code and fill out the log-in information.

Step 3: Select "Client Bill." The tests are free and insurance is not needed.

Step 4: You will receive verification through email or text.

Note: Results from these tests are provided by the contractor, Spartan Medical, NOT by Austin Public Health.

APH Testing Sites

Save wait time on-site and confirm test availability for a given day by registering/scheduling your appointment online .

George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center (Walk Up)

5801 Ainez Dr, Austin, Texas 78744

Tuesday–Saturday, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

Travis County Exposition Center (Drive through)

7311 Decker Lane, Austin, Texas 78724

Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

Metz Elementary Testing Site

A federally contracted testing site is open seven days a week at Metz Elementary School in Austin. Those seeking a test can visit www.ineedacovid19test.com or call (800) 635-8611 to schedule an appointment.

Metz Elementary School (Park and enter)

84 Robert T Martinez Jr St, Austin, TX 78702

Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

In-Home Testing

Home testing units allow medical professionals to administer tests in the patient’s home. To sign up for a home test, please call the nurse hotline at 512-972-5560, where they will walk you through an assessment and then help schedule a home test. In-home testing is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Private Testing

Testing is available at private sites around Austin , including pharmacies, hospitals, and urgent care centers.

Those who have private insurance should contact their doctor’s office or insurer for assessment and testing options.

