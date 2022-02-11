New COVID-19 testing site opening in Pflugerville next week
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Austin Public Health, the City of Pflugerville and Spartan Medical have teamed up to open a new COVID-19 testing site in Travis County.
The site will open next week, and will offer drive-thru testing at Heritage Park at 901 Old Austin Hutto Road in Pflugerville.
It is set to open on Monday, Feb. 14 and run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Registration for the site works as follows:
Step 1: Go to https://cov19.health/#/ and register as a "new patient."
Step 2: Type APFLGVHP as the Office Location Code and fill out the log-in information.
Step 3: Select "Client Bill." The tests are free and insurance is not needed.
Step 4: You will receive verification through email or text.
Note: Results from these tests are provided by the contractor, Spartan Medical, NOT by Austin Public Health.
APH Testing Sites
Save wait time on-site and confirm test availability for a given day by registering/scheduling your appointment online.
George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center (Walk Up)
- 5801 Ainez Dr, Austin, Texas 78744
- Tuesday–Saturday, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.
Travis County Exposition Center (Drive through)
- 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, Texas 78724
- Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.
Metz Elementary Testing Site
A federally contracted testing site is open seven days a week at Metz Elementary School in Austin. Those seeking a test can visit www.ineedacovid19test.com or call (800) 635-8611 to schedule an appointment.
Metz Elementary School (Park and enter)
- 84 Robert T Martinez Jr St, Austin, TX 78702
- Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
In-Home Testing
Home testing units allow medical professionals to administer tests in the patient’s home. To sign up for a home test, please call the nurse hotline at 512-972-5560, where they will walk you through an assessment and then help schedule a home test. In-home testing is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Private Testing
Testing is available at private sites around Austin, including pharmacies, hospitals, and urgent care centers.
Those who have private insurance should contact their doctor’s office or insurer for assessment and testing options.
