Rise in pediatric COVID infections, challenges to patients topic of APH update

Austin Public Health hosted its weekly media question and answer session and was joined by Dr. Sarmistha Hauger, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at Dell Children’s Medical Center and Associate Professor at Dell Medical School.

Dr. Hager and APH officials spoke about the rise in pediatric COVID-19 infections, the challenges COVID-19 infections present to pediatric patients hospitalized for other causes, and the importance of children getting vaccinated.

Local health officials recently said that the omicron COVID-19 variant is presenting a new challenge to the community. Widespread infection among children has had a domino effect throughout the area from schools to businesses to health care facilities.

Officials say it's more important than ever to have children vaccinated and boosted when eligible and to make sure they wear well-fitting masks when they're around others.

APH vaccine and testing information

People can find vaccine providers using Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish) or by texting their zip code to 438829 (822862 in Spanish) to find a nearby clinic. APH clinics offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing without an appointment, although creating an account online in advance saves time.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and require neither identification nor insurance. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000 or get more info here.

To help reserve our emergency rooms for medical emergencies, people who are asymptomatic or experiencing minor symptoms may inquire about testing options by calling 2-1-1 or 877-541-7905, or by visiting 211texas.org. You're asked not to call 9-1-1 for testing information.

