New details released in Georgetown overpass crash that shut down I-35

There could be criminal charges for a crash in Georgetown that shut down I-35 and landed two people in the hospital.

What we know:

Just before 2 p.m. Sept. 2, Georgetown police say an 18-wheeler was hauling an excavator when it hit the Hwy 29 bridge, forcing the bridge and southbound I-35 to close.

The 18-wheeler and five other vehicles were involved in the wreck and two people were hospitalized. One person remains in critical but stable condition, according to police.

A preliminary investigation shows the 18-wheeler started at a local Georgetown business just north of Lakeway Drive, and entered I-35 just south of there. The truck cleared both the Northwest Boulevard and Williams Drive bridges, which both have a posted height limit of over 19 feet.

However, the Hwy 29 bridge has a posted height limit of 15 feet and 9 inches, with an actual height of 16 feet and 5 inches. The excavator that hit the bridge reached 18 feet and five inches according to measurements from the scene.

The driver, a 61-year-old Jonestown man, had a permit allowing him to only carry loads not exceeding 14 feet nine inches, meaning he was not permitted to carry the excavator. The man does have a valid commercial driver's license.

The investigation is ongoing.

What they're saying:

Police said in a statement:

"The Georgetown Police Department recognizes the concern caused by Tuesday’s bridge collision and the effect it has had on those injured, their families, and our community. Our thoughts are with everyone affected. We thank our emergency medical personnel, fire department, and partnering agencies for their rapid and professional response. We also appreciate the patience of motorists and residents affected by traffic delays during the emergency response."

What you can do:

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or its aftermath is urged to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 512-930-3510.