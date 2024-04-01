New e-scooter regulations in Austin go into effect April 1

E-scooters can often be seen up and down Congress Avenue, but tourists FOX 7 spoke to on Monday weren’t bothered.

"I don't think I’ve seen an electric scooter yet today, actually," said Isak, a visitor from Stockholm, Sweden.

Some longtime residents had differing opinions.

"They're everywhere, and they make it a mess," said Austin resident Aydin Haleftiras. "You have to climb over them, everyone's crashing into them, and you don't have to be sober to drive them."

Safety is one concern motivating city leaders.

"Another issue we struggled with trying to address were reports of serious head injuries," said Richard Mendoza, director of the Austin Transportation and Public Works Department, during the Mobility Committee meeting on March 28.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, between July-September 2023, there were 725,700 micro-mobility trips taken and 48 injuries involving e-scooters, with the most common being head injuries.

Other concerns include ADA compliance and scooters cluttering streets, storefronts and even waterways.

On Monday, the Austin Fire Department posted photos of the Robotic Emergency Deployment (RED) Team test-driving a submersible ROV (remotely operated vehicle) that could be used to retrieve scooters from the bottom of Lady Bird Lake if funded.

Going forward, only two vendors will keep operating, Lime and Bird.

The number of permitted scooters citywide will drop from nearly 9,000 to close to 7,000. In the downtown area, the city will reduce the number of scooters allowed from more than 4,000 to slightly more than 2,000.

The max speed allowed in certain zones will be reduced from 15 to 10 mph between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

There is also a proposal being discussed among city staff to restrict scooters from being parked along Congress Ave. in downtown for "aesthetic" reasons.

The City also plans to use markings to designate scooter drop-off areas.

"If they're going to have zones where they park, then it needs to be set up where you can't actually stop getting charged until you put it in the right spot," said Austin resident Allen Sanders. "They make you take a picture now, but it doesn't stop anybody from leaving it in the middle of the sidewalk."

Additionally, only dockable e-bikes will be allowed going forward.

"We just need to reach a medium where all these modes of mobility can coexist harmoniously in the same space," said Mendoza.

"I’d rather see an Uber or Lime-funded city bus," said Haleftiras. "Our public transportation here is atrocious."

"Or a college kid making 10 or 15 bucks to take a group from one bar to another," said Sanders. "That's what I’d rather see."