New fence safety regulations to go in effect July 31

New safe fence regulations will be going into effect July 31 in the city of Austin.

The new regulations were approved by Austin City Council at its July 20 meeting and are designed to improve safety for children and wildlife.

Elements of the ordinance affect most newly constructed residential and commercial fences, says the City. The regulations do not apply to fences constructed before July 31 or are at least six feet high and located on a property with a non-residential use.

There is no change to the types of fences that require permits, but residents will be required to follow the guidelines when adding new fences or replacing more than 50 percent of an existing fence.

Fencing elements allowed under new requirements:

Flat-top fences

Vertical pickets not spiked above the top rail and separated by less than two inches or more than nine inches

Chain link fences using knuckle selvage tops, which are bent into a loop with no pointed ends

Fencing elements not allowed under new requirements:

Spiked pickets, spiked bars, or other spiked decorative elements above the top horizontal backer rail

Vertical pickets above the top horizontal backer rail if the vertical pickets are separated by more than 2 inches and less than 9 inches

Razor-like wire

Barbed wire unless the fence is enclosing an airport or other landing area for aircraft, and the use of barbed wire is required by FAA regulation

Any fence design or feature that creates substantial risk for entrapment or impalement

The new regulations also repeal City Code Section 9-4-41. Starting July 31, barbed wire may not be used at the top of or above a fence that is at least six feet high.

All fences that follow historic design standards are first required to comply with these new safe fencing standards and then comply with the remaining applicable historic design standards to the greatest extent possible while fulfilling safety goals.