New Mexico man drowns in Comal River, New Braunfels police say

A man from New Mexico has drowned in the Comal River, says the New Braunfels Police Department.

NBPD says that on July 2 at 3:15 p.m., police and fire crews were called to the New Braunfels Tube Chute on the Comal River due to reports of a man who had gone under the water and did not immediately resurface.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found that lifeguards and citizens had pulled the man from the water and lifeguards were performing CPR.

The man was transported to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-New Braunfels where he was later pronounced dead. The man has been identified as 62-year-old Albert L. Aranda from Farmington, NM.

NBPD says that Aranda's next of kin has been notified and an autopsy has been ordered. Aranda's death is currently being investigated as an accidental drowning pending autopsy results.

