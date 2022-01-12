New plan for 2018 slope failure on Shoal Creek reroutes, not rebuilds

Where the trail ends and beyond a chain linked fence, there is nothing but a mass of boulders, dirt, and broken trees. Water running down Shoal Creek has to flow through a narrow gap.

At times another sound from above can also be heard. The construction of a safety barrier atop the bluff for a homeowner is the only work underway currently in the greenbelt located near the intersection of Lamar Boulevard and W. 38th St.

Nothing has been done to replace the trail which was swept away in 2018 when the slope collapsed into the creek. The long-running detour at the popular greenbelt has been frustrating for those who use the trail.

"I think it would be wonderful to have this project completed. I know using the footpath that kind of is parallel with the road. It's very, very loud and noisy and kind of jarring when you're walking and then sharing the space with bikers is a little bit of a tight squeeze, so I would be hopeful that this could get ramped. Backed up. It doesn't seem like it," said Olivia Bryant who was walking along the trail Wednesday afternoon

A SkyFOX drone provided a view of where the concrete trail ends. It once went along the creek but now disappears into a mass of rock and brush. Along the bluff a tall wall of limestone and gravel remains exposed. The lack of leaves on trees made it easy to see the work crew building that new backyard fence.

The work continued to raise questions on the trail about why it's taking the city so long to at least repair the trail. "What is it going to take to get it done? I mean, this is awesome. This is what we're here for is to be outside and enjoy the parks, and it's just a lot nicer," said a trail walker who identified himself only as Jim.

A property owner has filed a lawsuit, claiming the city knew the slope was not stable when a restoration project started in early 2018. That pending lawsuit is why no one from the parks department or watershed would talk to FOX 7 Austin in person.

In writing, FOX 7 Austin was told that in January 2020 negotiations were suspended on a plan to build a wall to stabilize the slope because "the contractor was unable to agree to the city’s minimum insurance requirements."

FOX 7 Austin asked if the old trail will be rebuilt and got the following response: "There are no immediate plans to re-establish the trail on the west side of the creek."

There is a plan according to the statement: "The plan is to widen the sidewalk along S. Lamar from the south Shoal Creek Blvd. Access to the parking area, north of the closed area, and connect to an existing rock hop creek crossing that connects back into the trail on the west side of the creek, south of the restricted area."

The cost of the sidewalk expansion was not available. The permitting process for construction is not expected to begin until this spring or summer. The debris zone, according to the city, will remain as it is. The city also could not provide an assessment on the risk for another landslide.

Also, city officials could not tell FOX 7 Austin how many homes on the bluff are at risk if another landslide occurs. They did say people should stay out of the area that has been closed off.

