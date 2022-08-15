New school year begins for Austin ISD, other Central Texas students

It's back-to-school for thousands of Central Texas students, including Austin Independent School District.

With the start of a new year, there are always a few changes that students, parents, and staff can expect.

Austin ISD will keep providing breakfast and lunch at no cost for students at 76 schools. This is made possible through the Community Eligibility Provision Program which is a federally funded option for schools in low-income areas.

The largest bond package in AISD will be on the ballot in November after a AISD Board of Trustees vote. It's a $2.44 billion bond that is meant to help underserved schools.

Other districts starting school day include Manor, Fredericksburg, and Hutto.

Del Valle ISD started classes on August 9.