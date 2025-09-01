New Texas bill makes it illegal to sell, market THC vape pens

The Brief Senate Bill 2024 makes it illegal to sell or market vape pens containing cannabinoids While the new law makes the selling of THC vapes illegal, it does not make the possession of one a crime Opponents are worried it will push people towards dangerous alternatives



Monday, Sept. 1 marked the beginning of a new chapter by putting an end to one of the most popular THC products on the market, vape pens.

It is a big change for vendors across the state.

What is Senate Bill 2024?

What we know:

Senate Bill 2024 went into effect on Monday, Sept. 1, making it a Class A Misdemeanor to sell or market vapes containing cannabinoids.

The new law carries fines of up to $4,000 and potentially one year in jail.

"A lot of people were caught off guard to be honest with you," says Tommy Saldivar.

Saldivar is a cannabis consultant at Gruene Botanicals in Austin, which had to make a drastic change to its operations. THC vapes are now off their shelves, which was one of its most popular products.

"I would say for the most part it was about 60 to 50 percent of our inventory," says Sebastian Sandoval, another employee of the dispensary.

What they're saying:

Supporters of the new law claim it will help to keep concealable THC vapes out of the hands of the state’s teenagers, but opponents are worried it will push people towards dangerous alternatives.

"Whenever you completely outright ban something, people are still going to look for those products. You're moving people to a black-market world now rather than giving them the opportunity to come into a shop like this where we can talk to them about the brand and what's inside that product," says Sandoval.

Gruene Botanicals argues that products such as THC vapes are vital solutions for people suffering from chronic pain, PTSD, and a long list of other ailments. For Salvidar, THC has played a big part in the health of not just his customers, but his own life as well.

"I’m a cancer survivor and can attest that all cannabis products have helped me survive cancer. We’re not just a store that’s sitting here, we help a lot of beautiful people in the community. Veterans, older people, teachers, you name it I can make a big list of it," he said.

The future of Gruene Botanicals and other THC products now remains uncertain as well.

Senate Bill 6 looks to ban all THC products in the state. The bill has since stalled in the House, but some lawmakers are pushing to make it official before the end of the second special session.

"I think it’s good if we had regulation rather than an all-out ban. It’s the most effective way we could help this industry right now. Get out the bad actors and get the people like us who really care about what we put in our consumers’ pockets," says Sandoval.

While the new law makes the selling of THC vapes illegal, it does not make the possession of one a crime.