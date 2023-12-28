New video shows Georgetown fire crews putting out blaze on I-35

"If a car is going to catch on fire, it's probably going to be on I-35," said Jesse Cambron, a firefighter & paramedic with Georgetown Fire.

Sure enough, it happened again for the Georgetown Fire Department: a car caught fire on I-35.

"We kind of have to be prepared for everything when we go into these situations," said Cambron.

Earlier this month, Georgetown firefighters rushed to the scene of a car fire on the southbound lane of I-35.

"Normally it happens when someone is pulling something that they shouldn't be, or a car is overheating," Cambron said. "People will pull over to the side of the road, and then by the time we get there the car seems to be on fire."

Crews believe flames ignited from a mechanical failure in the engine after the driver noticed smoke and sparks from the front of the vehicle.

"They got it out quick, and they were able to put it out, and they were able to put a good stop on the fire," said Cambron.

The video released may seem heroic, even dramatic, to the untrained eye, but to this fire crew in Georgetown, this is what they call their bread and butter.

"It's what we do," said Cambron. "It doesn't look like anything crazy to us, but that's what we're trained to do."

Fire crews say the best thing to do in this situation is call 911 and step back from the vehicle.