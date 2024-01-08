Suspect caught on video stealing Austin animal shelter's transport van

article

Austin Pets Alive! is asking for the community's help after one of its transport vans was stolen early this morning.

APA! says around 3:55 a.m. a man smashed through the gates at their downtown Austin shelter location and took off with their van.

The van is bright yellow and orange with APA! logos.

APA! says the van has transported and saved thousands of pets' lives and is vital to the organization's efforts.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ APA! says a man smashed through their gates and stole their transport van early Monday morning. (Austin Pets Alive!)

The organization released photos of the suspect and the vehicle in the hope that someone spots them.

If you see either, you're asked to email info@austinpetsalive.org as soon as possible.