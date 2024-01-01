Austinites look forward to 2024 with New Year's resolutions

A dazzling fireworks display and thousands of revelers rang in 2024 at Austin's Auditorium Shores.

FOX 7 Austin returned in the light of day to talk to people about what they'd like to change in the new year.

"My New Year's resolution is to move to Austin. I'm from Dallas," said Rodrigo Yman.

"I'm graduating college this year, so hopefully move somewhere and be successful," said resident Libby Beall.

"Being more artistic," said resident Austin Pugh.

"I really just want to be more independent, find more happiness, and train my dog a little better," said resident Sarah Kohlman.

Not surprisingly, personal wellness is a big New Year's goal.

"I really want to focus on my health in 2024, eat better, be more active, get more sunshine," said resident Rachel Kohlman.

"My New Year's resolution is really to learn how to cook," said resident Anna Hill, who added that her ideal dish to try and make is zucchini noodles.

"I'm going to start budgeting," Pugh said. "We're sticking to the budget this year."

READ MORE

People also said while there's a lot they'd like to accomplish in 2024, there's also plenty that they'd prefer to leave behind in 2023.

"I think overthinking. I overthink everything. I’m hoping to go forward and be a lot more decisive," said Meyers.

"Negativity and all the negative people and negative vibes," said Rachel Kohlman. "It's all staying in 2023."

When asked what message they had for others about the New Year, residents said:

"Just be yourself. I think going into the New Year, it's a lot more work to fake who you are," said Meyers.

"Not worry about what other people think of you," Beall said.