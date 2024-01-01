Hundreds start new year with cold plunge

It was a cold start to 2024 as hundreds of Central Texans began a new year with a cold plunge.

The annual New Year’s Polar Bear Plunge into Barton Springs Pool attracted several hundred people on Monday morning.

It's a symbolic farewell and leap of faith that's not for the faint of heart, according to Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. "They count down and you better do it. Or you can be left in there alone," he said.

The spring-fed water has a year-round temperature of around 70 degrees. In the water was much better than being on the ground with the forecast high for the day only in the 50s.

"It's such a great tradition. The Barton Springs water is just so refreshing and it's such a great way to start a new year," said Anna Pardue, who jumped in with two friends.

In Leander, the Polar Bear Plunge was true to its name. "Really fun. Super cold. Did not expect it to be that cold," said a shivering Eydan Escobar.

The water temperature in Bledsoe Park pool was well under 60 degrees.

"My whole body is still numb," said Victoria Salazar.

In Pflugerville, going down a big slide was how they did the plunge. "My dad passed two years ago. This is in honor of him. And also a nice family tradition," said Devon Ellisor.

The water temperature at 49 degrees made the trip down even more daring and a cold punch to the body even for those who moved to central Texas from up north, like Jerry Roberts.

"I grew up in Wisconsin, and I plunged the Lake Michigan. So this was a walk in the park-ish," laughed Roberts.

All three events were not just about taking a cold plunge into the New year. They supported special causes. The Save Our Springs Alliance is a big part of the event at Barton Springs Pool.

"So we'd like to invite everybody to be part of saving the springs. We're all part of the problem. We consume water. We generate our own pollution. So we each need to be part of the solution," said Bill Bunch with the Alliance.

The Pflugerville plunge involved taking part in a canned food drive.

"Not only are they doing something for a new year, but they're also supporting a food pantry and for all of our neighbors in need," said Tina Lee with the Circle of Home Community Center.

The plunge in Leander raised money for a local animal shelter.

"I'm just trying to bring in the New Year cool, you know," said Joey Salazar who took the Leander plunge.

Warm hoodies were even sold by the Leander Parks Department for those too chicken to make the plunge.

"The second time's not as bad. It's still really bad, but it's not as bad. What do you hope for 24. Man, I hope to get warmer in 24 because this is really bad," said double dipper Levi Trevino.

There was one other type of plunge Monday at Barton Springs Pool where Steve Smith and Janeen Bailey didn’t show up in their usual swim trunks this year, but instead got married.