NFL fan shares late dad’s Cowboys-themed room ahead of season opener

A Dallas Cowboys fan honored the team’s first game of the season by sharing a video on social media of her late father’s pride and joy: a room completely dedicated to his favorite team.

The video was shared on Twitter by Malori Lopez on Sunday, September 13. The footage shows the Cowboys-themed room – which features a bar, team memorabilia, and even a floor painted like the gridiron at AT&T Stadium – in all its glory.

“In honor of Dallas Cowboys Game Day. This room was my dad’s most prized possession,” she tweeted alongside the clip.

Unfortunately for Lopez and other Cowboys fans, the team did not have the start to the season they were hoping for, losing 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams.

