Round Rock man gets 10 years for biting his elderly mother during argument

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The Brief Round Rock man gets 10 years in prison for biting elderly mother during a fight DA's office says argument, assault were part of pattern of "escalating domestic terror spanning over a decade"



A Round Rock man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for biting his 70-year-old mother late last year.

The Williamson County District Attorney's office says this was part of a pattern of "escalating domestic terror spanning over a decade."

What they're saying:

35-year-old Nicholas Stasney was sentenced to 10 years on a charge of injury to an elderly individual, just days after a jury found him guilty.

His conviction and sentence stems from a Dec. 13 incident where sheriff's deputies were sent to the home he shared with his mother after an acquaintance called law enforcement.

The caller told authorities he had spoken with the woman on the phone and learned she had been in an argument with her son, who bit her. The woman was also reportedly no longer answering the phone after locking herself in her bedroom.

Law enforcement records showed Stasney had unmedicated mental health issues and a history of threatening to shoot police, so deputies requested the victim meet them up the street for her safety.

The woman told them that her son had started the argument, then intentionally escalated it by withholding her puppy upstairs and trying to force his way into her bedroom. While she tried to block him, he grabbed her arm and bit it through her sweater and jacket, breaking the skin.

Deputies went into the home and attempted to negotiate with Stasney before he was ultimately detained after a K9 unit arrived.

Dig deeper:

The DA's office says that during sentencing, prosecutors presented evidence that this was part of a pattern of "escalating domestic terror spanning over a decade."

The prosecution highlighted multiple 2013 incidents where Stasney overdosed on prescription medication, attempted to assault his parents, exhibited suicidal and homicidal behavior, and was deemed a danger to himself and others and ultimately admitted for emergency treatment.

In 2022, deputies responded after Stasney locked his mother out and destroyed property.

Williamson County court records show charges of burglary of a vehicle, assault on family members, possession and other charges going back to 2009.

Last February, Stasney pled guilty and was sentenced to 176 days in jail for a separate assault on his mother, and she was granted a protective order against him.