Nick Cannon reveals ‘The Masked Singer’ will have its ‘biggest stars’ yet in season 6

An exciting new season of "The Masked Singer" is upon us, and Nick Cannon, the host of the series, says its sixth season will feature some major surprises.

"It’s bigger and better and more fabulous than ever," Cannon told FOX Television Stations Friday. "The costumes are next level, and the people under the costumes are the biggest stars we’ve had yet."

In addition to amazing costumes and talent, wildcards have also returned to "The Masked Singer" stage. Each group will feature several wildcard celebrities entering the competition for a chance to win the coveted Golden Mask Trophy.

But according to Cannon, there’s even more in store.

"There are so many twists and turns this season that helps accommodate to the phenomenal talent that these people have that they can get to display that they’ve never displayed before," Cannon said. "So, there will be some stand-out performances that I guarantee you that have never been on television before."

The former "Wild ‘N Out" and "America’s Got Talent" host also revealed the season will feature some "diva battling."

"There’s gonna be some diva battling. I’ll just give you that," Cannon teased coyly. "That’s the only thing that I can reveal."

Does this mean we can expect a few iconic female popstars to join the show’s stage this season? Time will tell.

Cannon’s comments come as he prepares to embark on yet another new venture as a daytime talk show host on FOX and CW.

The new nationally syndicated talk show "Nick Cannon," set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 27, will be an hour of comedy-driven entertainment and is expected to feature the best of pop culture, celebrity interviews and musical performances.

"It’s gonna be good. I am a showman at heart," Cannon said. "I’m feeling good, I’m feeling vibrant, I’m feeling optimistic."

During the show’s first week, Nick will be joined by his family of "The Masked Singer" — panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

"I’ve done a lot of things in the space of television, but one thing I feel I’ve never had the opportunity to do is allow people to really get to know me, and this is that intimate connection," Cannon shared.

"The Masked Singer" season 6 premieres with a special two-night event starting Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

