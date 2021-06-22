No Kid Hungry supports President Biden’s American Families Plan

No Kid Hungry campaign advocates submitted letters to editors highlighting the urgent need for Congress to pass President Biden’s American Families Plan, which will provide critical nutrition assistance to families who need it most.



The American Families Plan builds on the American Rescue Plan’s support for Summer Pandemic-EBT by investing more than $25 billion to make the successful program permanent and available to all 29 million children receiving free and reduced-price meals. Research shows that this program decreases food insecurity among children and leads to positive changes in nutritional outcomes.

They wrote: "It's time for Congress to update and modernize summer meals programs by permanently implementing policies that have fed so many kids during the COVID crisis--additional summer grocery benefits and allowing meals to come to kids to help overcome transportation barriers--and making them part of future solutions."

Below is the letter submitted to editors in Texas:

Houston Chronicle: Hungry kids can’t wait

[By Stacie Sanchez, 6/13/21]

Regarding "Katy ISD set to offer free meals for area students this summer," (May 26):

"For the one in four kids who may face hunger today in Texas, summer is usually the hungriest time of year. This summer, however, may be a different story because new benefits and temporary waivers are helping to reach even more kids with the food they need. For example, they allow parents to pick up meals for the week or allow organizations to drop meals off at a child’s home. In fact, because of these types of flexibilities, summer meal programs in Texas served over 13 million more meals to kids in need last year. But these measures are temporary.

