North Art Complex fire in Mason County now fully contained

The North Art Complex fire in Mason County is now fully contained as of Sunday afternoon.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire burned a total of 4,313 acres and was fully contained around 5:15 p.m. August 25.

The wildfire began as several fires that were sparked by lightning strikes on Thursday night. Those fires then merged into one early Friday morning on August 23.

According to state officials, major progress in containing the fire so quickly was thanks in part to significant rain falling across the area on Friday night.

Texas A&M Forest Service says all state resources have been released and that the scene has been handed back over to local fire crews.